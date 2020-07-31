2020 VYPE Austin Boys Private School Cross Country Preseason Rankings & Runners To Watch

The 2020 TAPPS and SPC cross country seasons are approaching, so it's time to release the VYPE Austin boys private school team rankings and notable runners to watch.

Private School Top 10

No. 1 Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy Crusaders

No. 2 Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School Spartans



No. 3 Faith Academy of Marble Falls Flames

No. 4 Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School Highlanders

No. 5 Hill Country Christian School of Austin Knights

No. 6 Brentwood Christian School Bears

No. 7 Fredericksburg Heritage School Eagles

No. 8 Cedar Park Summit Christian Academy Eagles

No. 9 Regents School of Austin Knights

No. 10 Round Rock Christian Academy Crusaders

Notable Runners To Watch

Joseph Cox (Austin Waldorf School)

Mark Rivera (Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy)

Jack Ballengee (Cedar Park Summit Christian Academy)

Hunter Masters (Hill Country Christian School of Austin)

Tyler Kwan (Faith Academy of Marble Falls)

Aidan Issac (Regents School of Austin)

Grayson Poage (Faith Academy of Marble Falls)

William Dunaway (Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School)

Sloan Wittliff (Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School)

Alex Garcia (Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy)

