84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local Sports

VYPE Austin Preseason Setter of the Year Poll

Thomas Bingham

Vype

Tags: Austin High School Sports, Austin Texas High School Sports, Texas Private Schools, Tapps Sports, Kenzie Beckham Round Rock Westwood, Callie Carrejo Leander, Karys Dove Pflugerville Hendrickson, Sara Hong Mcneil, Katherine Crosley Austin Bowie, Kaitlyn Ruiz Austin Ann Richards School For Young Women Leaders, Annika Flora Georgetown, Mary Brown Georgetown East View, Anna Navarro Elgin, Janell Welcome Cedar Creek, Sophia Henderson Austin Mccallum, Mikaela Leyva Lockhart, Sophia Miksch Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic, Round Rock Westwood Volleyball, Leander Volleyball, Pflugerville Hendrickson Volleyball, Mcneil Volleyball, Austin Bowie Volleyball, Austin Ann Richards School For Young Women Leaders Volleyball, Georgetown Volleyball, Georgetown East View Volleyball, Elgin Volleyball, Cedar Creek Volleyball, Austin Mccallum Volleyball, Lockhart Volleyball, Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic Volleyball, Austin High School Volleyball
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The 2020 Texas high school volleyball season is right around the corner, so here's the VYPE Austin Preseason Setter of the Year Poll to get you ready for it. Vote for the area's top athletes until Sunday August 2nd at 7 p.m.

VYPE Austin Preseason Setter of the Year Poll (Poll Closes Sunday August 2 at 7pm)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen) and VYPE (@VYPEATX) on Twitter.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved