VYPE 411: Barbers Hill's Nadia Karabanoff

Nadia Karabanoff recently won the Houston Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll. VYPE caught up with Karabanoff for the 411 on the star from Barber's Hill.

VYPE: How long have you been playing Volleyball and how did you get your start?

Karabanoff: I have been playing volleyball since I was 7 years old. I was playing soccer until I got hit in the stomach playing goalie and decided to quit. My mom then suggested volleyball and I fell in love with the sport.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Karabanoff: My go to pre-game meal would have to be Chick-fil-A's Southwest chicken salad because it's so good and filling. I also like to stretch and listen to music to mentally prepare myself for games.

VYPE: Favorite subject in school?

Karabanoff: My favorite subject in school has always been English. I like reading and writing and how there's not always a specific way to answer the prompts; they can be interpreted differently leading to unique answers.

VYPE: What's your biggest strength? Or What do You Bring to Your Team?

Karabanoff: Volleyball is a 25 point game which leaves little room for error so being able to mentally bounce back from a mistake or loss would be my biggest strength. This season I hope to bring positivity and energy to the team. I want everyone to be involved in the game and having a good time.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Karabanoff: Off the court, I like to spend time with my family and friends. My favorite thing to do is shop with my mom and sister.

VYPE:

What has been your greatest HS memory so far

Karabanoff: My favorite high school memory would be the bus rides home after all our teams win a game. Everyone is excited and singing the lyrics to our favorite songs. I hope for more of these moments this season.