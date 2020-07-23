HEAD WEST YOUNG MAN: Concordia Lutheran's Keene verbals to Boise State

R.J. Keene is heading West.

The Concordia Lutheran guard has committed to Boise State, which is building a mini-pipeline to the Houston-area.

"I just got a good vibe from Boise State," he said. "The relationships I've build with the coaches and another 2021 recruit Tyler Degenhart just made me feel really comfortable. I fit their style of play, which is fast-paced, unselfish and position-less basketball. I also really like the conference they play in."

The Mountain West is comprised of Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Fresno State, Air Force, Wyoming and San Jose State.

Keene will join fellow Greater Houston-area stars Derrick Alston Jr. (Strake Jesuit), Alex Hobbs (La Porte) and Riley Abercrombie (Clear Lake). Alston was the team's leading scorer and Hobbs averaged over 25 minutes per game. Abercrombie played in 18 games as a redshirt freshman.

"I really like the guys there and can't wait to play with Tyler, who I've gotten to know really well," he said.

Keene started his prep career at The Woodlands, before transferring to Concordia Lutheran. He earned TAPPS all-state honors the past two seasons and held over 20 offers before making his decision.

"I'm blessed to have been recruited and I've been working a lot on my game," he said. "I have improved my mid-range game and handles as I'm trying to transition into a point guard. As far as this season goes at Concordia, I don't want to lose a single game all year. A single game."

The 6-foot-7 guard comes from a basketball blood line. His father Rich was a McDonalds' All-American and played at Illinois for four years.

"I've always had high expectations for myself growing up," he said. "I've used his success as motivation. I've embraced it. I've worked my butt off and it has been great to have him push me."

Keene's sister Sophia is also a volleyball commit to Baylor for the Class of 2022.