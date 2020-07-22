Houston Touchdown Club to host Tom Herman of University of Texas; Matt Wells of Texas Tech University

The quarantine is still in place, but University of Texas head football coach Tom Herman is here to talk football. Tom will speak in a Touchdown Club of Houston virtual event about the upcoming college football season and about UT.

WHAT: Virtual Longhorn Luncheon

WHEN: noon, Thurs., July 23, 2020

COST: Free

WHERE: Zoom – put name and email in this link to register:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WFyyU8bmRSeayAK68a15Xw

QUESTIONS: Call Neal Farmer at 713-849-9860, or email houtdclub@att.net

WEBSITE: touchdownclub.org

There's the winds of change and the winds of Lubbock, and Texas Tech coach Matt Wells is available to discuss both with the Touchdown Club of Houston. Matt will speak in a Zoom webinar about the upcoming college football season and about Tech.



WHAT: Red Raider Round-up Dinner

WHEN: 7 p.m., Mon., July 27, 2020

COST: Free

WHERE: Zoom link -- https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S0ZSwen5Rampp1uhaU2_Vg

QUESTIONS: Call Neal Farmer at 713-849-9860, or email houtdclub@att.net

WEBSITE: touchdownclub.org