BREAKING: UIL announces updated schedule for 2020-2021 season; 1A-4A to start on time, 5A-6A delayed to September

On Tuesday, the UIL announced a new calendar for fall sports but it is split. Class 1A-4A will be allowed to start on time, while Class 5A and 6A will be pushed back a month into September.

Football and volleyball seasons for Class 1A through 4A will remain on time. Practice for football and volleyball teams will begin August 3, while volleyball will start games August 10 and football on August 27, like it was originally scheduled.

Class 5A and 6A football and volleyball teams will start practice on September 7, with volleyball matches beginning the week of September 14 and football starting the week of September 24.

With the different starts, that means state championship weekends will also be different.

Class 1A-4A state championships for volleyball will be November 18-21, while football will be December 16-19. For Class 5A and 6A, the state championships for volleyball will be moved to December 11-12 and football will be shifted to January with a date to be decided.

This announcement comes after the California Interscholastic Federation announced it would be moving the fall sports to the spring with start dates in December and January.

That move has already caused some recruiting movement. According to his Twitter, ESPN 300 recruit Victory Vaka has already announced his intentions to forgo his senior season and early enroll at Texas A&M.

According to High School Football America there are 13 states that have adjusted the start of the 2020 football season. According to their post, Arizona (September 11), Hawaii (Postponed), Mississippi (September 4), New Jersey (October 2), New York (October 1), New Mexico (Moved to Spring), South Carolina (September 11), Tennessee (Postponed), Vermont (Postponed), Virginia (Moved to Spring), Washington (September 18) and West Virginia (September 3) and California (Moved to Spring) have made their plans known.

Of the states that have made announcements, California, Virginia and New Mexico have been the only ones to have pushed fall sports to the spring.

Prior to Monday's announcement by the UIL, in Texas the Southwest Preparatory Conference announced on Thursday it would not start athletics until September 8 with conference games being held off until September 21. The next day, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced no games, workouts or scrimmages before September 7. Workouts could begin September 8 with volleyball matches being postponed to September 21 and football until September 28.