"Camo Girl": St. Pius X's Lesmeister rising star on lacrosse circuit

HOUSTON – When Jackie Lesmeister was in elementary school, she received a folder with flyers in it. One of the flyers came from Klein Lacrosse.

The organization was hosting a day for children to try the sport for free. Jackie's father, Mike, insisted that she go and try the sport. At the time, the nine-year-old was playing softball.

"I went out and fell in love with it," Lesmeister said.

Now 15, Lesmeister is entering her sophomore year at St. Pius X, where she plays volleyball, soccer and lacrosse. Last year, Lesmeister was the captain of the freshman volleyball team and made the varsity roster for soccer playing defense/midfield.

"It can definitely be difficult at times trying to manage schoolwork along with the sports but I've always been go, go, go," "I'm constantly playing sports. There's never an offseason for me, I'm always working."

Out of the three, lacrosse is the sport she hopes to pursue collegiality.

The righty has been playing lacrosse – which she enjoys the most because of it being a smaller sport and has a great community aspect – through travel clubs since the fifth grade. Lesmeister plays midfield and attack and likes to focus on the offensive and defensive aspects of her game.

The work on her lacrosse game never stops, at home, club, school, Lesmeister is always working to perfect her craft.

"I do put in quite a bit of time on my own," she said. "I'm working at least two hours a day at home between workouts and wallball. On top of that I have club practices on the weekend and during school we practice every day."

The work is paying off.



Recently, Lesmeister was named to the roster of the 2020 Under Armour 150, which is set to be held in Baltimore July 28-29. The two-day event includes a combine – which tests your skills, shot speed, 40-yard dash time – and then a tournament.

Lesmeister will be trying to show her stuff against the other 149-best players in the United States and Canada from the Class of 2023.

"Obviously, I'm a little nervous as anyone else would be going to play with the other best 149 2023 players in the country and Canada," she said. "I feel like I will be prepared to where I can hold my own."

Lesmeister was also a 2020 UA All-American-Southwest and has been selected to the Women's Professional League Youth Summit back-to-back years.

When looking among the 150 athletes Lesmeister will stick out.

Ever since she remembers, Lesmeister has worn a headband when she plays. It is a camo one, so hence the nickname "camo girl".

"For quite a while, I've been wearing camo headbands every time I play," she said. "Just look for the camo headband and you'll find me."

Lesmeister has a dream college in mind, which is Furman in South Carolina.

She will have to wait a little bit to see if she will get an offer, for Lacrosse offers can't be sent out until September 1 of the player's junior year and no contact until then.

So, when did Lesmeister think lacrosse could take her to the next level?

"I think it really started to hit me when I was in fifth grade, my team won the city championship for Houston for the first time and we went undefeated," she said. "I think that was the first time I was like 'Wow, something may be there'."