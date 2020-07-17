THE PRINCE of HISD: Heights' QB Morrison headlining state's biggest district

The Heights quarterback Jalen Morrison lit it up in 2019, throwing for over 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns… as a sophomore.

"J-Mo" earned Newcomer of the Year honors and will strike fear in district opponents for the next two seasons.

The 5-foot-11 dual-threat is putting in the work this summer with teammates and QB guru Jerrod Johnson, who now coaches for the Indianapolis Colts.

His football IQ is off the charts for his age and he has gained 20 pounds of good weight over the COVID19 layoff.

VYPE caught up with top HISD prospect before he hits a few showcase camps.