Here’s how you can cheer on the Astros inside Minute Maid Park this season as a cardboard cutout

The Houston Astros could potentially have a stadium full of fans this season.

The team has joined a handful of MLB teams that will fill their stands with cardboard cutouts of their biggest supporters.

According to a report by CNBC, the trend was first seen in Europe when the German soccer team Borussia Mönchengladbach placed more than 12,000 cardboard cutouts of fans in seats at its stadium.

Hoping for Minute Maid Park to look the same way, the Astros organization is accepting $100 donations in exchange for fans’ cardboard cutout to have a seat during home games.

Proceeds will go to the Astros Foundation, the team’s official charity.

Cutouts will be placed in the Crawford Boxes, Houston Methodist Hall of Fame Alley, Budweiser Patio and Bullpen.

Quantities are limited and the sooner a fan uploads their photo, the more likely it is their cutout will be installed at the beginning of the regular season.

