VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Middle Blocker of the Year Poll

Volleyball season is RAPIDLY approaching! VYPE wants the fans to vote for their favorite DFW Volleyball player! This week, it's the Middle Blockers!

The VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Middle Blocker of the Year Poll is now live! Fans will have the chance to vote until Monday, July 20th, at 7 p.m.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

All athlete polls and their content are only associated and created by VYPE Media and its staff. The content is not created or voted on by any corporate sponsor or marketing partner. Please contact VYPE Media directly if you have any questions, comments, or concerns around our Fan Polls.

VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Middle Blocker of the Year Poll (Poll Closes Mon 7/20 at 7pm)

