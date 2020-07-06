Drones named among Elite 11, reflects on the experience

HOUSTON – A year ago, nobody knew who Kyron Drones was.



He was a first year starting quarterback for Shadow Creek, which was coming off a state championship game appearance – which he saw some playing time in. He hadn't won a game as a varsity quarterback and had zero offers.

Now if you ask people who Kyron Drones is?

Baylor-commit. State Champion. Elite 11 Finalist. Elite 11 quarterback.

"It was a really crazy journey from me being frustrated cause I wasn't getting offers to now everybody knows me across the nation," Drones told VYPE on Twitter. "I'm being recognized for it is just crazy and it's all thanks to God my family, coaches, trainers, and teammates."

Last week, Drones was among 19 quarterbacks who traveled to Nashville for the annual event. Throughout the three-day event, Drones' name continued to linger in the rankings.

After Day 1, Drones was No. 5 on the list.

"Most special moment was when the first ranking came out and Kyron called me to tell me he was number five," Kevin Drones, Kyron's father, said. "To hear the excitement in his voice was what this trip was about. He came to compete, leave with some leadership and QB tools and to come away with some lasting relationships. He did what he came to do!"

After Day 2, he was No. 6 and then in the final rankings he made it among the Elite 11.

"Elite 11 was always a dream of mine," Drones said. "So, me actually being a part of that and being able to show the rest of the nation what I'm capable of doing is good and a dream come true."

During the Elite 11, Drones enjoyed learning from the coaches and getting to know the other quarterbacks.

One of the biggest takeaways for Drones was to always be himself and don't let anybody change you. He also took notes from former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.

"He told us to not end up like him, don't make the same mistakes he made and that there's still a lot of work to be done," Drones said. "We're good but not great and everybody needs work on something."

What made the trip extra special was the fact his father, Kevin, who is the defensive line coach for Shadow Creek, was with him every step of the way.

"It means everything because he's the reason why I am where I am today and he's the reason why I'm a quarterback," Drones said. "From when I was little he would always take me outside to just throw to him because he knew I would be big in this position and everything he's done for me to get here I couldn't thank him enough for it."

Kevin added: "I'm just proud of him. I know the work that he has put in along with the dedication and to see it payoff for him. He is a part of a Very Small Fraternity. The experience was good. We got to meet and develop some relationships with other parents from all over the country."