The Playmakers of Pasadena ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

Johnathan Baldwin, Dobie, Football

Johnathan Baldwin of Dobie is a versatile athlete on the football field. The 6-footer plays safety but could move to running back or receiver in 2020. Baldwin has picked up 10 college offers and is ready creating a buzz on the select 7 on 7 circuit.

Kolbey Thomas, Pasadena Memorial, Football

Kolbey Taylor is a 6-foot-3 junior safety, who can lay the wood on running backs and has tremendous back-end ball-skills. The Pasadena Memorial-product is receiving offers from several DI schools including Central Arkansas.

Victoria Rivera, Dobie, Basketball

Victoria Rivera of Dobie exploded on the scene as a sophomore last season. At 6-foot-1, Rivera plays great defense and can score from the three-point line and in the paint. She was recently offered by Georgetown. The Longhorn will be one to watch for the next few seasons.

Micah Walker, South Houston, Baseball

Micah Walker has a decorated career at South Houston. The smooth-fielding shortstop is headed to Hill College to play his college ball. He's solid at the plate and around the bases. He hits from the right side and with some pop. Walker is also an exemplary student.

Brayan Aguirre, Sam Rayburn, Football

Brayan Aguirre is the face of Sam Rayburn football. The running back was the Team MVP last season and hopes to have another solid senior season.