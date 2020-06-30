92ºF

Local Sports

VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll

Volleyball season is RAPIDLY approaching! VYPE wants the fans to vote for their favorite DFW Volleyball player! This week, it's the Outside Hitters!

The VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll is now live! Fans will have the chance to vote until Sunday, July 6th, at 7 p.m.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll (Poll Closes Sun 7/6 at 7pm)

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved