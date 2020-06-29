89ºF

VYPE Summer Series presented by Xfinity: Kempner Baseball

Roger Smith

Vype

The resurgent Kempner Cougars won nine of their first 10 baseball games in 2020 before COVID-19 cut the season short.

Waiting - impatiently - for a chance to get back on the mound are a remarkable number of former KHS pitchers, several of whom have kept alive the dream of someday pitching in MLB.

In the continuing VYPE Summer Series presented by Xfinity, Roger Smith grills Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguer Simeon Woods-Richardson, a panel of other ex-Coogs, and the pitching "guru" who developed them at KHS, Head Coach Eric Folkerts.

