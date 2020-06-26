Bling Bling: North Shore receives 2019 State Championship Rings

HOUSTON - It's like the Drake song goes - "Got a really big team and they need some really big rings".

North Shore just got some really big rings!

The 2019 Class 6A Division I State Champions received their championship bling on Friday. Production of the ring had been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the back-to-back champions finally got to see their new bling to add to the case.

One side of the ring really stands out as it's a true homage to Houston. It has the famous "Be Someone" bridge with the city skyline and "EASTSIDE" above it. Underneath it is a I-10 East sign with NS in red next to it.

A true nod to the North Shore community.

"Any success we've had at North Shore is a direct result of our East Houston community where our players have been raised," North Shore coach Jon Kay told VYPE via text message. "The work ethic of this culture far outweighs anything we can do as coaches. The opportunity to represent the great city of Houston over the last two years has been nothing short of humbling. I think the ring is a great representation of our community as a whole, the rich history of our program, and some specific things that were unique to this season. The design truly encapsulates the magic of the 2019 season."

The top of the ring has a red mustang with 2019 State Champions around the edges. Around the edge of the top of the ring are the words "Pride. Relentless. Integrity. Discipline. Urgency. One side has "Back 2 Back" with four small trophies with the years 03, 15, 18 and 19 on them to signify the four state titles the Mustangs have won in program history. On the inside there is a cleat with the words "Relax. Focus. Ball" around it.

"Really didn't think it could get any bigger!!!," North Shore offensive coordinator Willie Gaston told VYPE. "Has great details work on it, really well designed!!!"

As players received their rings many took to social media.



Auburn-commit Dematrius Davis - who has quarterbacked the Mustangs to back-to-back state crowns and won consecutive State Championship Game Offensive MVP Awards - posted a 19-second video of the ring to his timeline with the caption "Ima leave this on the timeline". The video as of this evening had nearly 26,000 views on Twitter.

"I love it," Davis said of the ring. "I love how big it is. It really shows my hard work paying off."