TWCA Magazine Feature: The Dynasty

Under the direction of Coach Tom Earle, The Woodlands Christian Academy won it's fourth-straight Girl's TAPPS Cross Country Title and third-consecutive Boy's Title in late October in Waco.

Ladies first. Ellie Catron won her third-straight individual title and Lindsay Worthington took fourth. Fern Shirley was sixth, Isabella Krantzke was 16th and Ellie Johnson rounded out the top five for the Warriors.

Ben Shearer finished first overall on the boys' side, demolishing the competition. The second-place finisher crossed the finish line almost a minute after Shearer. Josh Mueck took bronze, while Caleb Bigler was eighth. Zachary Bagnoli and Lucas Trevathan finished in the Top 25.

Can the Warriors keep the tradition going as they move up to Class 5A TAPPS competition? Stay Tuned.