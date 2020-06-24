Simone Biles is offering gymnastics lessons and advice on MasterClass

HOUSTON – Spring’s very own Simone Biles wants to help you become a champion gymnast.

Biles will be joining MasterClass for a FREE livestream event on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

MasterClass is a membership-only online platform where the world’s best help others achieve their talents through video lessons.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist partnered with MasterClass in 2019 to create a 17-video series teaching gymnastic fundamentals.

In the video lessons, Biles breaks down several of her gymnastics techniques as well as offers advice for competing gymnasts.

During Wednesday’s live event, the Olympic champion will discuss gymnastics and answer questions.

Viewers can submit their questions for Biles online or join the conversation by using the hashtag #MasterClassLive on Twitter.

You can watch Biles’ Wednesday night event when it begins here.