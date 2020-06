The Ridge Point Panthers' COVID-interrupted journey to the UIL state baseball tournament, had they reached the semifinals again as they did in 2019, would've continued June 12 on a perfect, unseasonably cool day in Round Rock.

Roger Smith sits down with 2020 RPHS grad Jacob Garcia (St. Edwards commit) and junior-to-be Justin Vossos (committed to Texas A&M) to talk about the Panthers' unfinished season in this episode of the VYPE Summer Series presented by Xfinity.