VYPE Austin 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year Poll

Tags: Abel Alvarado, Alan Rivera, Austin High School Sports, Austin Texas High School Sports, Austin Travis High School, Austin Vandegrift High School, Ben Arney, Brandon Buchanan, Conner Hehman, Cristian Gracia Mendoza, Desi De La Cruz, Dripping Springs, Dripping Springs High School, Dylan Navarijo, Fredericksburg High School, Ivan Sanchez, Juan Galindo, Lake Travis High School, Melvin Molina, New Braunfels High School, Nikola Djordjevic, Peter Stenberg, Pflugerville Connally High School, Pflugerville Hendrickson High School, Round Rock Stoney Point High School, Round Rock Westwood High School, San Marcos High School, Texas Polls, Usa Polls, West Bevins, Texas High School Soccer
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Despite the 2020 Soccer season being cut short, there were still some amazing performances!

This week we focus on the Soccer boys as VYPE has selected the top performers from the Austin area.

Go Wild Soccer Fans, and vote for the 2020 VYPE Austin Boys Soccer Player of the Year! Fans will have the chance to vote until Wednesday, June 24th, at 7pm.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

All athlete polls and their content are only associated and created by VYPE Media and its staff. The content is not created or voted on by any corporate sponsor or marketing partner. Please contact VYPE Media directly if you have any questions, comments, or concerns around our Fan Polls.


VYPE Austin 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year Poll (Closes Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m.)

