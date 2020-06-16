VYPE Awards Interview: St. John's School wrestling coach Alan Paul; SJS sweeps awards

St. John's has become a statewide power program under the direction of coach Alan Paul.

It's no surprise that the Mavericks were VYPE's Private School Wrestling Team of the Year after winning the Southwestern Preparatory Conference title. St. John's Sebastian Jimenez was the Wrestler of the Year.

VYPE caught up with coach Alan Paul during the awards show.

