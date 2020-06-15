TWCA Magazine Feature: Girls Soccer Building for the Future

PAIGE PETERSON ENTERED THIS SEASON WITH A PRETTY NOVICE TEAM.

Despite the fact that the Warriors had no seniors, The Woodlands Christian Academy women's soccer team earned a playoff berth.



"We capitalized on chemistry, on trust, on teamwork and that played big for us in our first season," Peterson said. "We came in brand new and we weren't expecting much, but we came to play the second half of the season. We competed and ended up pulling out some pretty big wins that allowed us to reach the playoffs."

The Warriors' offense was led by sophomore Lindsay Worthington. The first-team, all-district selection scored 20 of TWCA's eventual 43 goals scored for the year.

"She is very fluid with the ball, she makes the whole sport look like a dance," Peterson said. "She is very composed and does not get rattled. She's got talent beyond what our program has seen so far."

Right behind Worthington in the goals category was Emma Shepperd, who also earned first-team honors.

Shepperd, a transfer from Oak Ridge High School, scored six goals but also earned Peterson's "Heart of a Warrior" award at year's end.

"That kid plays with every ounce of heart," Peterson said. "She left every piece of herself on the field in every game. She's a very passionate player. She gave us lot of speed up top and is a very dynamic kid. I think within the next two years, she will be one of the top female athletes to come out of TWCA."

The final first-team pick was Megan Hannigan, who served as a team captain for a second-straight year.



"She's one of the best communicators I've seen at the private school level," Peterson said. "She's very dependable, she's got tenacity, she's also composed. She's the best leader I have in this program right now."

Other all-district picks included second-teamers Gracie Graham and Mattie Hopkins. Honorable mention picks were Ellie Johnson, Abigail Stanosheck, Serafina Cianflone and Charley Wilkerson-Kemp.

As TWCA shifts to a higher classification for the 2020-2021 season, Peterson said they will be young but they "have nothing to lose" against the traditional power programs they will face.

"We are literally coming out and just trying to create some damage against other teams. We are trying to catch them off-guard," Peterson said. "I have some eighth graders coming that have been playing for three or four years, so I have some good chemistry coming up ... I think we will be pretty competitive, I'm pretty optimistic. I expect us to compete."