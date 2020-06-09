VYPE Summer Show presented by Xfinity: Ridge Point Baseball

It's the summer time officially but that doesn't mean VYPE is slowing down!

VYPE's Roger Smith has launched the VYPE Summer Show presented by Xfinity where he will be interviewing different teams, players, coaches throughout the summer as we prepare for the 2020-2021 season.

In this inaugural edition, Smith is joined by Ridge Point Baseball. In the group chat, Ridge Point's Preston Steszewski, Jack Baker, Will Pendergrass, Hayde Key, Kyle Roosa and assistant coach Michael Dutka.

Check out their full conversation!