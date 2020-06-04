VYPE Awards: Hard work pays off for Episcopal's Woodard earning POTY, St. Agnes sweeps other awards

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine were held virtually on Sunday. VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Private School Volleyball.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: St. Agnes Academy - The Tigers won their first TAPPS title since 2005.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Cydryce McMillian, St. Agnes Academy -- Won a state title in first year as Tigers' head coach

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bria Woodard, Episcopal Knights



Woodard led the Knights to an SPC title and is one of the most lethal hitters and middles in the state of Texas. The junior has signed with Texas A&M along with her sister. VYPE caught up with Woodard, the POY. To watch the show in its entirety CLICK HERE

