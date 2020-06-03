Five-star guard Kaiya Wynn transfers to Foster

HOUSTON - In an instant Foster women's basketball just got a major boost for the 2020-2021 season.



On Wednesday, it was reported that Ensworth High School guard Kaiya Wynn would be transferring to Foster High School for her senior season. Wynn is a five-star prospect verbally committed to the University of Tennessee. The move was first reported by Fort Bend Herald's Ryan Dunsmore.

"Well I received an email stating that they were moving to Texas because of a job transfer. I thought it was a joke at first," Foster coach Savitria Williams-Smith told VYPE. "I looked her up and I was in shock. It's not everyday a transfer like this just happens for a team and at a the most opportune time."

The 5-10 guard is ranked as the No. 23 prospect in the country by espnW Hoopgurlz and was the top-ranked player in Tennessee. Last season, Wynn helped guide Ensworth to an undefeated 28-0 mark and helped them win the DII-AA State Championship.

Wynn averaged 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game last season.

The incoming senior joins a Foster women's basketball program that went 23-13 last season and reached the third-round. Wynn will be put in the fold with Imani Ivery (14.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and Alicia Blanton (11.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg), which will give the Falcons a solid trio to lean on.

"Kaiya's presence is the missing piece we need," Williams-Smith said. "She adds a faster pace of play for us. Now we have three of the top guards in the area if not state."