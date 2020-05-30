WATCH: VYPE Awards 2020 presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Sunday, 6 p.m.

The night is finally here!

It is time to see who the winners for team, coach and athlete of the year at the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Let's celebrate the year that was, honor the sports that didn't finish and there will also be a special tribute to the Class of 2020 with special guests! You don't want to miss this!

The show is slated to begin on Sunday, May 31, at 6 p.m. so tune in!! The show will run here and also on VYPE Houston's Twitter account and Facebook page!

We want to see your reactions from home! Tweet photos and videos and tag VYPE Houston on Twitter! We also want to see Houston get dressed up for the big night! Having a small watch party for the show? We want to see it!

