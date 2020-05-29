VYPE Awards 2020: Public School Girls, Boys Cross Country

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year will be revealed during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Boys and Girls Cross Country.

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE- Carly Ahrens, Kingwood

Carly Ahrens took eighth overall at the 2019 UIL Class 6A State Cross Country Meet. Ahrens finished with a time of 17:54.72. The freshman posted the best time on the Kingwood cross country team, which finished second overall just behind Southlake Carroll.

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE- Avery Clover, Atascocita

Avery Clover found the podium in 2019. The junior ran a time of 17:35.88 to take third overall. This performance after as a sophomore, Clover finished 23rd overall and improved her time by nearly 30 seconds this season. Clover will be one to watch in the race for the state title in 2020.

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE- Peyton McQuillan, Magnolia West

Peyton McQuillan, a senior at Magnolia West, posted a time of 17:57.65 at the 2019 UIL State Cross Country meet in 2019. McQullan finished 7th overall with that time.

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE- Spencer Cardinal, The Woodlands

The Woodlands' Spencer Cardinal finished 3rd overall at the UIL State Cross Country Meet. He posted a time of 14:45.01.

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE- Gavin Saacke, Katy Tompkins

Gavin Saacke finished 6th overall at the UIL State Cross Country meet with a time of 14:57.57. Saacke is just a junior and will make a run at the crown again in 2020.

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE- Ryan Schoppe, La Porte

Ryan Schoppe won the Class 6A State Championship in 2019 posting a time of 14:14.02. Schoppe didn't stop there. In the fall, he placed first in every race he ran and then took 15th overall in the Nike Cross Nationals. Schoppe is signed to Oklahoma State.

