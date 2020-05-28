VYPE Awards 2020: Private School Boys Swimming

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year Awards will be announced during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Boys Swimming!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Chase Ferguson, Lutheran South Academy

Chase Ferguson was a part of the second-place 200-yard medley relay team and the first-place 400-yard freestyle relay, first in the 200-yard freestyle and first in the 100-yard freestyle.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Spencer Locascio

Spencer Locascio finished third in the 50-yard freestyle, fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and was the anchor of the 400-yard freestyle relay team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE- Sebastian Ortiz

Sebastian Ortiz finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle and was a part of the second-place 200-yard freestyle relay.





