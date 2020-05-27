VYPE Awards 2020: Public School Girls Swimming

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year Awards will be announced during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Girls Swimming!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Alexis Newman, Kingwood

The Kingwood sophomore was a part of the third-place 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, second in the 100-yard backstroke and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at the UIL State Swim meet this past February.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Lillie Nordmann, The Woodlands

The Woodlands senior brought home gold in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and was a part of the second-place 400-yard freestyle relay team. Nordmann brought home two golds and a silver from state, what a finish for her high school swimming career.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Emma Sticklen, Katy Taylor

The Katy Taylor senior was a part of the second-place 200-yard medley relay team, second in the 100-yard butterfly and first in the 100-yard backstroke.





