When will Astros ticketholders get refunds for games not played?

HOUSTON – It is Spring, the time of year sports fans have baseball on the brain. But the coronavirus has benched all of Major League Baseball this year. That means Astros fans and season tickets holders are hanging on to tickets for game dates that have already passed, wondering when they will get their money back.

Games postponed, not canceled

When KPRC 2 reached out to the Astros to find out when customers can expect refunds, the vice president of communications Gene Dias, emailed this response:

“MLB has not canceled any part of the 2020 regular season schedule at this time. Officially, games have been postponed and not cancelled. Once a determination is made by the league on the schedule, fans who have purchased their tickets directly from the Astros will have the option to receive either a credit - or a refund for games that are not played. If games are ultimately canceled and a credit for future game is not selected, tickets that have been directly purchased from the Astros will receive full refunds including fees.”

This is the same tact many concert and event ticket sellers have taken, even rescheduling concerts as far as two years in the future, and not allowing refunds to customers who can’t commit that far in advance.

Fans divided

If it were not canceled, this year would have been Jaime Zamora’s 22nd consecutive Astros’ opening day.

“I’m sorry that I’ll miss it this year, but obviously these circumstances that we can’t control,” he told KPRC 2.

Zamora said he’s willing to wait and let the Astros hold on to his money, even if it means it will just go towards the price of next year’s season tickets.

Fans like Donald Yee are not as understanding. He wants his money back until the MLB decides if and when teams will play this year.

“The Astros ticket prices aren't cheap, you do the math, and that's more than ten thousand dollars that the club is holding onto,” Yee said. “And for some season ticket holders, it's even more than that.”

What about individual tickets?

Dias said fans should reach out to tickets@astros.com for specific requests, and a ticket representative will connect with you.

If you had a ticket to an Astros Spring Training game that was canceled, click here to find out how to get a refund.