‘Baseball is for everyone’: Houston Astros to host Pride Night in June among other special days

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros organization says they are expecting to have a “positive” 2020 while embracing fans from all walks of life.

The team’s campaign, “For the H,” was inspired by a saying that stems from the idea that the city of Houston is who the Astros do it for, and that includes all Houstonians.

In an effort to be more inclusive to more communities, the Astros are hosting Pride Night on June 24 which will coincide with Houston pride week.

A spokesperson for the team’s creative services department said it’s one of many things they’re most excited about as fans have requested the idea for years.

“This year, it’s really about celebrating that baseball is for everyone,” she said.

Tammy Wallace, a chairperson for the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, partnered with the organization throughout the planning process for the event. It is expected to take place three days before the pride parade in downtown Houston.

“We’re really thrilled about this initiative. We recognize that this is the most diverse city in all of the U.S. and we also recognize that we do have one of the strongest LGBT communities, if not the strongest in all of Texas,” the representative said. “We’re glad that the Astros can celebrate, and we look forward to June 24.”

For years, the team has had game days in which they use different themes and promotions to get fans excited.

Here is a list of dates to be on the lookout for the upcoming season