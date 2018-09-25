Limited number of Astros playoff tickets to go on sale Friday

Jose Altuve is picked up by Tony Kemp after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Minute Maid Park on September 22, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Individual tickets for the opening round of the MLB playoffs will go on sale Friday.

The Astros will host at least two games at Minute Maid Park in the first round of the playoffs.

The team is expected to face the Cleveland Indians in the opening round.

Tickets will be available at 9 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS and online here.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.

Another way to get postseason tickets is by purchasing 2019 season tickets.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.