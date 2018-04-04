Josh Reddick drives in 6 as Astros beat Orioles 10-6

HOUSTON - Josh Reddick hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and a grand slam in Houston's five-run seventh, leading the Astros to a 10-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Reddick, who was 1 for 11 this season before his homer in the sixth, tied a career high with six RBIs. It was his first multihomer game since 2014 and No. 7 overall.

Reddick and the Astros got their sparkling World Series rings in a pregame ceremony with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in town for the occasion, and then went out and slugged their way to their fourth straight win in a 5-1 start.

George Springer put Houston ahead to stay with a one-out RBI double in the seventh. Walks to Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa prompted Orioles manager Buck Showalter to replace Pedro Araujo (0-1) with Nestor Cortes.

Reddick then hit a drive to the bullpen in right-center to make it 10-5.

Correa finished with two hits and three RBIs after providing an early highlight with an inside-the-park, two-run homer in the first.

Adam Jones had three hits and three RBIs for the Orioles, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Schoop doubled and hit a solo homer.

Houston ace Justin Verlander struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, but was charged with four runs and six hits. Hector Rondon (1-0) got the win despite yielding a run in the seventh.

Baltimore starter Mike Wright gave up four hits and three runs in five innings.

The Orioles were down by one in the sixth when Schoop reached on an error by third baseman Bregman and Jones connected against Verlander to make it 4-3.

But Reddick responded in the bottom half, driving a pitch from Mychal Givens into the first row in right field. Jones then tied it at 5 with a two-out RBI single in the seventh.

There was one on with two outs in first when Correa hit a ball into deep left-center field that Trey Mancini just missed. The ball bounced off the wall and rolled toward the bullpen in right-center field.

Jones sprinted to track it down, but Correa, who left Monday's game with a bruised big toe, had scored easily by the time he got the throw in.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb, who didn't sign with Baltimore until March 21, is scheduled to throw five innings in a simulated game in Florida on Wednesday and could join the rotation as early as next week.

Astros: Manager A.J. Hinch said he planned to give Correa Wednesday off so he could have two days to rest his injured toe with Houston's scheduled day off on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start in the series finale on Wednesday. Bundy scattered five hits across seven innings in Baltimore's opener on Thursday but did not factor into the decision on a day the Orioles won 3-2 on a game-ending homer by Jones.

Astros: Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is looking to bounce back after allowing seven hits and three runs in six innings of a 5-1 loss to the Rangers in his season debut.

