Jose Altuve leaves Astros-Rangers game with left hamstring discomfort

HOUSTON - Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Friday night's game with left hamstring discomfort.

Altuve felt the discomfort while legging out an infield single in the first inning.

The Astros are playing the Rangers in a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Altuve had right-knee surgery in the offseason but was ready for the beginning of the season.

The 2017 MVP was off to a bit of a sluggish start to the 2019 season, batting .238, although he does have 9 homers and 22 RBI in 38 games.

It's not clear if he will be placed on the injured list.

