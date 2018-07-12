JJ Watt, brothers team up for hilarious hydration PSAs

HOUSTON - The Watt family is taking over the NFL, and now, Derek and T.J. are joining their brother, J.J., for a group of public service announcements, sponsored by Gatorade.

As summer practices start to ramp up around the country, the Watt brothers, along with their father, teamed up for a hilarious duo of PSAs for athletes working out in the heat.

Gatorade and the First Family of the NFL (the Watts, duh) issued the PSAs to educate athletes on the importance of hydration and heat safety.

Gatorade described the Watts as follows:

As the oldest, Houston Texans defensive linemen, J.J.’s leadership and reliability shine

Derek – middle brother and Los Angeles Chargers fullback – aims to please

The youngest – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, T.J. – is outgoing and uncomplicated

The PSAs are part of the 14th annual Gatorade Beat the Heat program, which educates athletes about the importance of hydration during the summer months.

The first video stresses the importance of hydration.

The second PSA tells athletes how to dress for sweat-cess.

Gatorade also provided an outtake reel that is good for a laugh or two.

