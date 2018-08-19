James Harden hosts second annual charity softball game

HOUSTON - For the second year in a row, the stars came out to support Rockets' guard James Harden at his charity softball game, as Team Harden faced Team Chris Paul at UH's Cougar Softball Stadium -- all part of "JH Town Weekend."

Harden, the reigning NBA MVP, is hosting a series of events over the weekend to raise money for "3 The Harden Way," his foundation which provides scholarships and higher learning opportunities for kids in the Houston area.

"That's all I think about," said Harden before the charity game.

"Obviously basketball is one thing -- me building my legacy and wanting to be one of the best basketball players ever, but outside of that, making sure I put a positive impact on the community -- not just around the world, but making sure it's in Houston."

Harden and Paul were joined on the softball diamond by Rockets teammates Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker, plus a bevy of celebrities, including rappers Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and Trae da Truth.

Other NBA stars in attendance included Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neal from the Utah Jazz, former Rocket Marcus Morris (now with the Boston Celtics), his twin brother Markieff Morris from the Washington Wizards, Tyreke Evans of the Indiana Pacers, former Rocket Josh Smith, and Strake Jesuit alum Tim Frazier, who's currently a free agent.

While Harden admitted pregame that he hadn't played baseball or softball in quite some time, he said he's still very competitive.

"Just bringing a lot of joy to the city -- that's what I'm here for," Harden added.

JH Town Weekend wraps up Sunday with a charity basketball game at Texas Southern University.

