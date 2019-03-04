Jadeveon Clowney slapped with franchise tag by Texans

Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after a sack against the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter of the game at FedExField on November 18, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. The Texans won 23-21.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans used the franchise tag on Pro-Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Monday.

The tag allows the two sides to continue working on a long-term deal. It is non-exclusive, which means that the Texans can match any offer made to Clowney by another team or they will receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere.

"Today, we have placed the franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney, but our goal is to continue to work with his representation on a long-term contract," said Texans General Manager Brian Gaine. "This gives us both an opportunity to continue to do so."

The amount of the franchise tag will be something to follow. As a defensive end, Clowney would be due $17.1 million, while as a outside linebacker the tag amount would be just over $15 million.

Clowney was named to his third career and third consecutive Pro Bowl. The team said Clowney registered 37 total tackles (31 solo), 8.0 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 13 games played in the 2018 season.

Now the question is will Clowney be willing to sit out the entire season to get what he feels he is due in a long-term agreement, or get to work and let his agent get to the table with the Texans.

