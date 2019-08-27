How Texans are dealing with loss of RB Lamar Miller

HOUSTON - The Texans returned to practice with a light workout late Monday afternoon inside of their practice bubble at The Methodist Training Center.

It will be a short week, with their final preseason game set for Thursday night against the Rams at NRG Stadium. Most of the starters are not expected to play and instead will watch from the sidelines and be ready for the season opener Sept. 9 in New Orleans.

Who returned to practice Monday?

Several new faces were back on the field going through the workout Monday. Left tackle Matt Kalil returned and had been out since right after the Packers game. Top pick and left guard Tytus Howard (broken finger) participated, as did fellow OL Greg Mancz, who had missed time with an ankle issue.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee, also dealing with an ankle situation, was also at practice along with Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien met with the media after Monday’s practice.

Here are some of the top quotes from his few minutes at the podium.

O’Brien on Andrew Luck retirement:

“Great player and a fierce competitor. He played with class and played as tough as you can at that position. We wish him the best in the next phase in life.”

O'Brien on the loss of Lamar Miller:

“We put Miller on the injured list after tests came back that he tore his ACL. It’s a tough loss and we will miss him in the meeting room, locker room, on the practice field and on the game field.”

O'Brien on running back situation:

“Our RB situation is good; adding Duke Johnson was a good move. He’s been good and professional. Jones, Howell have been steady for us on special teams. We’ll see what happens; anything can happen.”

O'Brien on what RB Duke Johnson brings to the offense:

“He’s done a good job and learned well. He’s been good on practice field. It’s been good so far, no doubt. He’s able to pick up what we are asking him what to do. He’s a bright guy. I wouldn’t call him a third-down back. I think he’s a sub-back in some things he does. With us, he’ll be used in a lot of different ways. He’s played 16 games three years in a row so he’s been out there playing a lot.”

O'Brien on how J.J. Watt is playing:

“He’s had a great camp and playing really well right now. He’s ready to play and ready to go.”

O'Brien on the health of the team entering season opener:

“The health of the camp has been decent. We’ve mapped out reps for guys and so far relative to other camps, the health of the team is pretty good.”

O'Brien on the state of the secondary:

“I think J-Jo has been steady for us. I think Roby is more accustomed to our system and played well in practice. I think Lonnie Johnson has improved and at safety, position guys are getting better. We have a ways to go but feel good where they are at."

O'Brien on Jadeveon Clowney and if he needed to show up this week to be ready:

“I don’t know. You would have to ask him.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.