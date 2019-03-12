Houston Texans sign safety Tashaun Gipson

Tashaun Gipson #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars tackles Lamar Miller #26 of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - After losing two defensive backs to free agency, the Houston Texans made a move to offset those losses with the addition of a safety who played for a division rival last season.

Safety Tashaun Gipson played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-18, after four seasons in Cleveland, and has started 90 regular season games during a 98-game period.

Gipson is one of only five safeties in the NFL since 2012 to record at least 20 interceptions.

He started all 16 games in each of the three seasons with the Jags. The defensive back earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014.

Gipson, a Dallas native, attended the University of Wyoming.

The Texans lost defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs) and Kareem Jackson (Broncos) and to free agency.

The team re-signed DE Angeleo Blackson, WR DeAndre Carter and DE Joel Heath.

The Texans extended qualifying offers to NT Brandon Dunn, K Ka'imi Fairbairn and LB Brennan Scarlett.

