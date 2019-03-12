Texans secondary takes hit as Tyrann Mathieu, Kareem Jackson walk in free agency

Tyrann Mathieu #32 and Kareem Jackson of the Houston Texans celebrate Mathieu's second half interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

HOUSTON - The NFL free agency frenzy is underway and the opening day did not go well for the Houston Texans.

The Texans anticipated losing either Tyrann Mathieu or Kareem Jackson, but instead, both Mathieu and Jackson agreed to deals elsewhere.

The Texans made a generous offer to Mathieu, but it was well below the Kansas City Chiefs' offer of three years and $42 million, which was roughly $3 million to $4 million more per year that what the Texans had in mind for the Honey Badger, who spent one season in Houston.

Monday night, fellow safety Kareem Jackson said adios and will join the Denver Broncos. Jackson, a fan favorite and highly respected inside the Texans' locker room, reportedly received a three-year, $33 million deal. Jackson had the best season of his career last year after moving from cornerback to safety.

Texans star J.J. Watt tweeted Monday night after the loss of Mathieu.

Definitely going to miss you @Mathieu_Era! But we all know and understand that this is a business (never forget it!) and I’m extremely happy for you and your family! You’ve earned it! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 12, 2019

Watt added this to Jackson:

Been with you since the day I got here @ReemBoi25! Man am I going to miss you. You will always have a spot in the Charity Classic softball game no matter what brother!! Like I said earlier, it’s a business and always will be. I’m happy for you and your family! You deserve it all! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 12, 2019

General Manager Brian Gaine now has work to do and focus remains on the secondary and offensive line.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.