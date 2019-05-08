Houston Rockets host watch parties for game vs Warriors

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets are hosting watch parties for the road games in the NBA playoffs.
There are two watch parties for Wednesday night's Game 5 against the Warriors in Golden State.
Karbach Brewing Co.
9 p.m. at 2032 Karbach St., Houston 77092
Appearances by Clutch the bear (Rockets mascot) and the Rockets Power Dancers, as well as games and prizes.
Brick House Tavern + Tap
9 p.m. at 140 FM 1960 Bypass E. Rd., Humble 77338
Appearances by Clutch the bear (Rockets mascot) and the Rockets Power Dancers, as well as games and prizes.
Tipoff for Game 5 is 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
