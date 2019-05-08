Houston Rockets host watch parties for game vs Warriors

Houston Rockets fans cheer before the game during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob…

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets are hosting watch parties for the road games in the NBA playoffs.

There are two watch parties for Wednesday night's Game 5 against the Warriors in Golden State.

Karbach Brewing Co.

9 p.m. at 2032 Karbach St., Houston 77092

Appearances by Clutch the bear (Rockets mascot) and the Rockets Power Dancers, as well as games and prizes.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

9 p.m. at 140 FM 1960 Bypass E. Rd., Humble 77338

Appearances by Clutch the bear (Rockets mascot) and the Rockets Power Dancers, as well as games and prizes.

Tipoff for Game 5 is 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

