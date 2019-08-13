3 things to keep an eye on as North Shore HS prepares for football season

KPRC2

HOUSTON - The expectations for the North Shore High School football team are high after the team won the state championship last season.

We caught a quick glance at the Mustangs and spoke with head coach Jon Kay about his hopes for the 2019 season.

Here are three things to watch for as the season approaches:

Expect a dramatic first game. The Mustangs will take on Katy High School. Even for the defending state champs, that’s no small task. Kay said the maturation of this group of players over the summer will be key. Zachary Evans’ college choice will be a storyline worth following. The running back is one of the nation's top recruits but hasn’t committed anywhere yet. On Monday, Kay said Evans does a good job of staying focused and being patient in his search. There's a lot of focus. The Mustangs also the won state championship in 2013 and 2015, and after last year’s viral finish, they want another. With all of the storylines surrounding the team, Kay made it clear what one thing is the most important -- another ring.

