Gerrit Cole to take mound in Game 5

Gerrit Cole reacts after his 14th strikeout during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019, in Houston.

Washington, DC - Most people said the Astros wouldn't be here.

Down 0-2 in the World Series, the 'Stros had people doubting their ability to come back. Statistically speaking, teams don't come back when they go 0-2 at home in the WS. But for Game 5, Gerrit Cole is on the mound; and we all know that's a game-changer.

IT COULD BE HIS BIGGEST GAME EVER.

Cole wants revenge. The three-time Cy Young winner, Max Scherzer, will be taking the mound for the Nationals; the same scenario as Game 1, which the Nats won 5-4. Both right-handed pitchers praised each other in their press conferences, and know it's going to be a pitching duel.

COLE IS IN THE FINAL YEAR OF HIS CONTRACT

We've seen the pictures of Jim Crane, which Astros fans jokingly claim show him, "trying to find money to bring Cole back." With free agency on the horizon, Cole will be playing his best; which, in all fairness, he would probably be doing anyway.

COLE WILL BE WELL RESTED

Cole has said he didn't bring his "A-game" during Game 1. Expect him to bring all that and more during this match-up. And as far as a potential game 7? Don't rule him out as a relief. Cole said he wouldn't be opposed to stepping in if the Astros needed. Cole led the major league in strikeouts during the regular season, and a solid performance in Game 5 would cement an insanely productive season.

