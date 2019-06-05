DeAndre Hopkins: 5 things you might not know about the Texans wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is turning 27 years old.

He's a favorite player for many Texans fans, but here are some things you may not know about the young player.

1. Nickname is Nuk

He was reportedly given this nickname by his mother who says Nuk was the only pacifier brand he would use.

2. He attended Clemson University.

Hopkins attended Clemson until the end of his junior year. He was drafted into the NFL in 2013. He was selected by the Texans in the first round of the draft.

3. His Instagram account was recently hacked.

Photos of a young woman replaced his Instagram profile and photos. Hopkins tweeted that his account had been hacked and that it would be “back up soon.” The account has since been fixed.

4. He works to help victims of domestic violence and their families

Hopkins and his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, use their own history as victims of an abusive relationship to help families affected by domestic violence through S.M.O.O.O.T.H. See our Sunday Conversation about their work.

5. He is very close with his mother.

Hopkins told KPRC, “That’s my mom and my father. You know, she raised four kids on her own, being a single mother. So our bond is unbreakable. … My mom has done things that are unimaginable. She’s sacrificed not only her time with her kids, but also herself, you know, just to make sure her kids had a good career one day.”

