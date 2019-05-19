Sunday Conversation with Deandre Hopkins: Using past experience to combat domestic violence

Houston Texans' Deandre Hopkins sits down with Lainie Fritz for this week's Sunday Conversations.

Hopkins and his mother are using their own experience with domestic violence to help others.

In 2002, Sabrina Greenlee was the victim of an abusive relationship resulting in a chemical attack that nearly killed her.

She not only survived, she triumphed.

Sabrina raised and sent four of her kids to college.

Now she devotes her life to helping empower families affected by domestic violence. She founded S.M.O.O.O.T.H. to help others.

