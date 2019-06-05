Cy Ranch pitcher Matt Thompson excited to begin professional career with White Sox

CYPRESS, Texas - About a week ago, Cy Ranch High School pitcher Matt Thompson and his Mustang teammates were making a deep run in the UIL 6A playoffs before falling short, finishing their season one win away from a state title.

Fast forward to Monday night, Thompson got a phone call from the White Sox telling him they drafted him with the 45th overall pick of the MLB draft.

“I’m definitely going to go wherever I have to go and work my tail off and try to work my tail off as fast as possible. I’m going to do whatever in my power I can to get up to the major leagues so I can help that organization out and we can go get a ring,” Thompson told Channel 2’s Lainie Fritz.

Thompson finished his senior season with a 0.87 ERA and a perfect 13-0 record. He recorded 124 strikeouts. Thompson was committed to playing at Texas A&M but will now have decisions to make with his family in the weeks to come.

Tommy and Angelina Thompson, Matt’s parents, remember first realizing that their son could be a special talent at the young age of 6.

“The coach said, 'Mr. Thompson, this kid's going to be a pitcher.' I said, ‘How in the heck can you know that? He’s only 6!' He said, 'This kid can throw from third base to first base,'” Tommy Thompson said.

Angelina Thompson reflected on all of the long days and hard work she’s seen her son put in over the years.

“We’ve traveled all over the United States. That was a journey. When it comes to baseball and being on the field, that’s his love, that’s his first love,” she said.

The 6 foot, 3 inch tall right-hander has big decisions to make in the coming days. But for now, he’s enjoying a moment that's well-deserved.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.