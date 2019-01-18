Crawford Bock: This is the Astros-Karbach beer giving back to Houston

The Crawford Bock, as seen on Twitter on Jan. 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros and Karbach Brewing Co. announced a new ballpark beer Friday called Crawford Bock.

The beer brewed by the Houston-based company is described as a “smooth, easy-drinking ballpark beer.”

The beer will debut at the 2019 Astros Fan Fest on January 26, and will be available to the public the first week of March at Minute Maid Park and across Texas, according to a news release from Astros officials.

A portion of sales from every keg and case will benefit the Astros Foundation and its community initiatives, which include youth baseball and softball, military support, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.

The can design is described by the Astros as “a blend of old and new, inspired by the old school Astros rainbow uniforms and Minute Maid Park’s iconic ‘Crawford Boxes’ seating section.”

