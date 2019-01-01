Contract for new UH head football coach confirmed in the works

HOUSTON - Just days after firing head football coach Major Applewhite, KPRC2 sports director Randy McIlvoy was able to confirm that the University of Houston may have a new head coach soon.
According to McIlvoy, sources “with knowledge of the coaching search” confirmed that a deal is in place with West Virginia University head coach Dana Holgersen.
The deal, which has not yet been signed, outlines a five-year contract worth $20 million, McIlvoy tweeted.
By securing the deal, UH football officials will get the man they wanted and will also save money, with the buyout dropping to $1 million.
McIlvoy said details for the deal will be worked out and could be finalized Tuesday.
