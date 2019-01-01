Contract for new UH head football coach confirmed in the works

HOUSTON - Just days after firing head football coach Major Applewhite, KPRC2 sports director Randy McIlvoy was able to confirm that the University of Houston may have a new head coach soon.

According to McIlvoy, sources “with knowledge of the coaching search” confirmed that a deal is in place with West Virginia University head coach Dana Holgersen.

The deal, which has not yet been signed, outlines a five-year contract worth $20 million, McIlvoy tweeted.

College football sources with knowledge of the search confirm with @KPRC2 a deal is in place but not yet signed with WVa HC Dana Holgersen to become the new UH Coach. The contract is a 5 year agreement worth 20 million. Could be official Tuesday. — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) January 1, 2019

By securing the deal, UH football officials will get the man they wanted and will also save money, with the buyout dropping to $1 million.

McIlvoy said details for the deal will be worked out and could be finalized Tuesday.

By securing the deal with @WVUfootball HC Dana Holgersen @UHCougarFB officials get the man they wanted. UH also saves $$ with buyout dropping to 1 million today. Details being worked out later today on 5 yr/20mill reported

numbers of deal. @KPRC2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) January 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.