Clowney shaking off rust, expecting impactful game vs Colts

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have yet to get consistent disruptive play out of their front seven through three games. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney expects that to change, at least for his impact, this Sunday against the Colts.

Clowney, who missed the second game of the season with an injury, has been credited with just five tackles, one tackle for loss with zero quarterback sacks or hits in two games.

"This week will be a lot better for me," Clowney said. "You can expect that. I expect that out of myself, just looking forward to the game.

"I'm coming along, I haven't done a lot since the beginning of the season," Clowney added.

"No training camp, all of that. Like I said, this game should be a lot better for me. I'm expecting a lot better game from myself this week.

Last season, Clowney played in all 16 games and was the only player in the AFC to have 20 or more tackles for loss and 20 or more quarterback hits.

Asked how missing training camp has affected his play early this season, Clowney said, "A lot. When you don't play football you just can't go out there and turn it on. It's hard. You have to work your hands, work your technique and actually get out there and do it."

When pressed about if anything could have or should been done differently in preparation for the season regarding his health, Clowney indicated that he was healthy from the day camp began.

"There wasn't anything wrong with me. I was ready to go when I came back here," Clowney said.

"I was told to be ready to go the minute I walked in those doors and I was. Whatever happened back then, we're here now, just getting ready to prepare for the Colts trying to get a win this week.

He was asked why he didn't participate in camp. "I don't know. I don't know," Clowney responded.

"No, that's not my problem," Clowney responded when asked if he asked the team why he was not on the field more in training camp.

"I play here, just trying to get better, get ready for the season and stay on the field."

