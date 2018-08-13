Carmelo Anthony spotted in Houston

HOUSTON - Carmelo Anthony was spotted in Houston on Monday as reports said he is expected to soon sign a deal with the Rockets.
A source told KPRC2 that Anthony was at a hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he is completing a physical.
ESPN reported that Anthony will sign a $2.4 million, one-year deal with the Rockets sometime Monday.
Anthony’s move to the Rockets from the Oklahoma Thunder was a bit of a whirlwind. OKC traded him to the Atlanta Hawks, which placed him on waivers. After clearing waivers, Anthony became a free agent.
