Carmelo Anthony spotted in Houston

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up prior to the start of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on February 6, 2018 in Oakland, California.

HOUSTON - Carmelo Anthony was spotted in Houston on Monday as reports said he is expected to soon sign a deal with the Rockets.

A source told KPRC2 that Anthony was at a hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he is completing a physical.

ESPN reported that Anthony will sign a $2.4 million, one-year deal with the Rockets sometime Monday.

Anthony’s move to the Rockets from the Oklahoma Thunder was a bit of a whirlwind. OKC traded him to the Atlanta Hawks, which placed him on waivers. After clearing waivers, Anthony became a free agent.

