Baylor to play Vanderbilt at Texas Bowl in Houston

HOUSTON - Baylor University will take on Vanderbilt University in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium.

Here's more about the matchup:

Baylor (6-6, Big 12) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6, SEC), Dec. 27, 8 p.m.

LOCATION

Houston.

TOP PLAYERS

Baylor: QB Charlie Brewer, 2,635 yards, 17 TDs passing, 266 yards, 6 TDs rushing.

Vanderbilt: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, 1,001 yards rushing, 10 TDs; 13 catches, 170 yards, 2 TDs receiving.

NOTABLE

Baylor: The Bears went 1-11 under first-year coach Matt Rhule last season. They bounced back this season and beat Texas Tech in their regular-season finale to become bowl-eligible.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores won three of their final four games to become bowl eligible, including a 38-13 win over in-state rival Tennessee in their regular-season finale.

LAST TIME

Baylor 25, Vanderbilt 19 (September 25, 1954).

BOWL HISTORY

Baylor: Second appearance in the Texas Bowl; 24th bowl appearance in school history.

Vanderbilt: First appearance in Texas Bowl; ninth bowl appearance in school history.

